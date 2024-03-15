Daughter Took Too Long To Deposit A Check, And Her Father Totally Blew Up Because She Was Irresponsible
by Trisha Leigh
Most people are thrilled to receive a little extra cash, and if it’s the form of a check, we deposit it right away.
Of course, we have other things going on in our lives, so we might forget – but if someone asked you to cash it right away, wouldn’t you listen?
OP got a very generous check from her parents as a gift.
For Christmas I (29F) received a very generous check from my parents. I wasn’t expecting it and they never spend this much on gifts so it took me by surprise.
Not to give exact numbers but it was four digits. I was very grateful and thanked them for there generous gift.
She kept forgetting to deposit it.
Everything was great……until the day after Christmas.
My dad would come up to me multiple times and asked if I deposited the check. I told him that I would and that I could deposit it through by banking app.
Well the day goes on and I forget to deposit the check.
The 27th comes along and I get home from work and my dad gets on me again and asks if I deposited the check.
I told him no and he seemed annoyed and again told me to deposit the check.
Well as you can probably guess the day ends with me again forgetting to deposit the check.
Both her mother and father asked her to do so, and her father lost his temper when she kept “forgetting.”
Now it’s today (the 28th) and my mom texts me while I’m at work asking if I deposited the check. I told her no and she must have told dad because he started angrily texting me.
“I asked you to do something and you didn’t do it. I’m so upset with you OP it’s not even funny. This is a total disrespect of me and your mom. I asked you to deposit the that check and you didn’t. You know we did this because we love you and you turn around and not deposit the check like I asked. I’m so upset. Just give me the check and I’ll deposit it in your account if you’re that lazy. Ungrateful”
I was shocked when I read that while at work. And I’m not going to lie, it hurt a lot. I spent most of my lunch break in tears trying to think of a response.
I love my dad a lot but I felt like his anger was out of line and needlessly malicious.
Unfortunately, while my dad is loving most of the time he does have bouts of anger like this (like once a year not often at all). He never gets physical or anything but is very loud.
So, she said she didn’t want it – but that only made things worse.
Eventually I texted him back saying: “Hi dad, I’m sorry that this has made you upset. It’s not that I’m ungrateful. I guess I just don’t understand why this needs to be deposited right away. Especially since it hasn’t even been a week since I received your very generous gift. I love you very much and I don’t want this to damage our relationship. So I think it’s no longer appropriate for me to accept this check. I’ll give you the check back when I get home.”
I thought that was the best and most mature way to reply. Maybe he’ll calm down?……….No.
He replied back with this: “OP when I tell you to do something I want it done. When your mom asks you to do something you do it. Now I want you to deposit that check today or I will disconnect your internet (we live in the same house). I ask for the simplest thing and you cant give that to me. I have my reasons for wanting the check cashed. You should honor my wish. As far as I’m concerned, this has damaged our relationship.”
I’ve since deposited the check like he asked, but I’m really confused am I really in the wrong here or is he blowing this out of proportion?
What’s Reddit’s take here? You know they’re going to lay it on the line!
The top comment says OP sounds pretty irresponsible.
This person is a bit kinder, but still thinks OP is partially at fault.
And this commenter agrees everyone is a little bit wrong.
Stuff happens. They all need to try harder.
But this person thinks OP was wrong.
This one is so confusing.
I definitely think they both need to cool off, then have a chat.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, deposit, depositing check timely, family, is it rude not to deposit a check, money, picture, reddit, top