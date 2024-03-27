Hubby Passed Out In The Delivery Room, So She Gave Their Daughter The Name She Wanted
by Trisha Leigh
Naming a child is a task that most parents take very seriously.
Whether they’re trying to agree on a vibe or arguing over which family member (if any) to honor with a namesake, things can get heated.
OP and her husband agreed on their daughter’s first name.
I, 32F, and my husband Chris, 33M, had our daughter about 2 months ago.
We have similar tastes in names and we agreed upon Lara for a girl pretty early on.
Her middle was another story.
We found out a year ago that my sister Andrea, 35f, had been diagnosed with cancer. By the time I got pregnant she was already very sick.
At 24 weeks pregnant, she passed away. We had not decided on a middle name at the time, but my husband wanted to give Lara his mother’s name, Jane, and he was set on it.
After Andrea passed I wanted Lara’s middle name to be Andrea. He said he hated the name Andrea and it would make more sense to name her after her grandma than an aunt.
This made me upset and I told him that his mother was alive and well, and I wanted to remember my sister.
I brought up giving her two middle names and he didn’t want to do that either.
Since he was unconscious when it came time to name her, she chose.
When she was born we still hadn’t agreed on one. Towards the end of the birthing process, the visuals were a bit too much for Chris and he passed out.
So when the nurse asked what the name was, I said Lara Andrea.
Once he was conscious again I told him that I put down Lara Andrea. He mumbled “fine”.
I thought he was okay with Lara Andrea now, but now I realize he was trying to be nice because I just gave birth.
Now, he doesn’t want to compromise or let it go.
Last month he brought up changing the name to Lara Jane. I said no because we had already named her, and I brought up doing two middle names again.
He got mad at me and we’ve been arguing about this practically every day. He keeps calling her Lara Jane. He STILL doesn’t want to do double middle name.
I feel our family and friends are biased because they either knew Andrea or know Jane. I feel like maybe I should’ve done a double middle name or put down Jane, and I’m wondering if I should change it.
I feel like I might be in the wrong here for ignoring his opinion and taking advantage of the fact he was unconscious to choose the name I wanted. So AITA?
Does Reddit think she did something awful? Let’s find out!
The top comment says they need to stop bickering.
Some have suspicions about the husband’s reasons.
It would be hard for some to rename a baby this far in.
This person points out that she could have just waited.
But this commenter isn’t buying the compromise assertion.
I don’t think what she did is awful.
But it is a little concerning that they can’t get on the same page.
