Her Friend Said She Was Paying For Dinner, So She Refused To Pay Her Back When She Asked
by Trisha Leigh
There’s nothing quite like the feeling of getting buzzed and then heading out for some greasy, middle-of-the-night fast food.
Especially if you, like OP, aren’t in danger of overpaying your tab.
OP is known for being good at math in any state.
About 10 years ago in college, I met up with some friends towards the end of my night and was a bit inebriated.
I had a reputation among my friends that no matter how drunk I was, I was always good at math—it was my minor after all.
We ended up hitting up a diner for some food, and when the time came we got split checks.
She was offended when a friend insisted she couldn’t pay her own bill because she had drank too much.
Drunk me grabs my card from my wallet and was waiting for the wait staff to come collect payment, and someone I considered a friend at the time refused to let me pay my bill.
She claimed I was too drunk and wouldn’t be able to do the math for the tip, so she would just pay it.
After going back and forth with her for a few minutes and getting increasingly offended and annoyed with her, she takes my check and puts my card down on the table in front of me.
When the waiter comes, she tells them that she is paying for the two checks in her hand.
So, when the other girl tried to ask for her money back, OP declined.
Fast forward to a couple weeks later and she tells me that I owed her $15. I asked for what and she said my food at the diner plus the tip and surcharge for having a party larger than 8.
I let her know I tried paying my bill that night a few times and she wouldn’t let me, but more importantly I never asked her to pay for me or say I would pay her back.
She wasn’t happy she was out $15, but she said she was paying for it.
The top comment says it’s super important to talk about money.
Being practical is underrated.
Don’t try this at home, folks.
This person wanted to see more of a show.
No one is on the friend’s side, though.
This is the perfect response.
There’s not a thing she can say about it.
