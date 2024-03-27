‘If that does ever rupture, you will go blind.’ – A Woman Went to a Doctor and Found Out She Has A Hole in Her Eye
This is scary, folks!
I haven’t been to an eye doctor in about 10 years but this story made me want to book an appointment ASAP.
A woman named Diana shared a video on TikTok and told viewers that she went for an eye exam and received surprising news from her doctor.
Diana began her story by saying, “Hey, here’s a fun little horror story/warning for you guys. I went to my optometrist… I didn’t feel like my eyesight was getting any worse or anything.”
She continued, “He started checking my left eye over and over again” and then he told her she had a hole in her left eye.
Diana explained, “But if that hole does ever rupture, you will go blind in that eye permanently. And there will be nothing they can do about it. Your eye will collapse.”
Diana said that a procedure to fix the eye “has potential side effects, and it could make your vision worse.”
Her doctor told her to keep an eye on new floaters. She said the doctor said, “If you see any new floaters in your vision, don’t bother going to the ER. They won’t be able to help you. Come to us.”
Diana ended her video by saying, “So get your eyes checked, please, for the love of God.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
@dianaoftherose
Huge caveat, this hole thing is only common in people who have really bad eyesight. If your vision is fine, you’re probably fine. Not here to fearmonger or anything.
That’s scary stuff!
We’re glad she found out about this!
