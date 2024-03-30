Panera Customer Showed The Disastrous Grilled Cheese Sandwich She Bought. – ‘I paid almost $8 for this.’
by Matthew Gilligan
What happened to Panera?
The restaurant chain used to be known for its quality soups and sandwiches, but the only press I’ve seen them receive lately is all negative…
And here’s another black eye for the company!
A woman named Jordan posted a video on TikTok with a caption that reads, “@Panera Bread, sorry but for $8 I think my son’s meal could’ve been made with a little love.”
Jordan said that the sandwich was a total disaster.
She said the bread was burned, the cheese was barely melted, and the sandwich was cold.
Jordan said, “I don’t know. I just feel like this is a kid’s meal, and the quality of this—I mean, I paid almost $8 for this grilled cheese.”
She added, “I think it could’ve been better.”
You can say that again…
Here’s the video.
@jordan.furness
@Panera Bread sorry but for $8 I think my sons meal couldve been made with a little love .. #fyp #panera
And here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One person is done with Panera.
This viewer asked a good question…
And one TikTok user sounds like they won’t be going back anytime soon…
Come on, Panera!
Get it together!
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.