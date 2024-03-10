Scientists Find Too Much Protein Can Harm Your Body And Lead To Hardening Of The Arteries
by Trisha Leigh
Human beings have a tendency to take a good thing and run with it – sometimes, running a little too far.
After all, there can always be too much of a good thing. Even ice cream.
For years, health “experts” and people in pursuit of leaner, healthier bodies have extolled the importance of protein in one’s diet, measuring grams and ounces and macros to get the most possible at every meal.
Now, though, a study is showing that excessive amounts of protein is terrible for your arteries.
The researchers, from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, analyzed biological data from participants, as well as behavior of cells in petri dishes.
They found that people who eat over 22% of their calories from protein sources can activate a type of immune cells called macrophages. This increases the process of atherosclerosis, which is how the buildup of cholesterol and fat harden your arteries.
This is a contributing factor in heart attacks and strokes.
In addition to the activation of macrophages, too much protein also triggers an increase in the amino acid leucine – a “key activator” of the immune cell-to-atherosclerosis pathway.
Professor of cardiology and study co-author Babak Razani issued a statement on their findings.
“Our study shows that dialing up your protein intake in pursuit of better metabolic health is not a panacea. You could be doing real damage to your arteries. Our hope is that this research starts a conversation about ways of modifying diets in a precise manner that can influence body function at a molecular level and dampen disease risks.”
Some who take offense at anyone trying to tell them to eat less meat – like fitness influencer Marc Lobliner – are shrugging this study off as biased.
“This article is stupid.”
Eating Too Much Protein Bad For Arteries – STUDY pic.twitter.com/sgwJI2lwAD
— Marc Lobliner – IFBB Pro (@MarcLobliner) February 20, 2024
Male influencer Andrew Hurst agrees.
“They are desperate to promote veganism.”
They’re so desperate to promote veganism.
Now, I wonder which has more profit potential, meat products or non meat products?
— Andrew Hurst (@TheAndrewHurst) February 20, 2024
The bottom line is not that you should become a vegan or immediately drop counting protein macros in favor of something else that’s said to be “healthier.”
As with just about everything in this life, moderation is key, and there’s plenty of research out there to suggest that a varied diet is best.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · arteries, diet, health, health care, healthy diet, heart, protein, science, single topic, top