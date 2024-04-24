Woman Bought A Used Car And Later Found Out It Was Stolen. Now The Police Have Taken It And She’s Out $30k. – ‘It had a clean CARFAX report.’
by Matthew Gilligan
As if car shopping wasn’t stressful enough, now we have to worry about buying stolen cars?
That’s what one shopper named Brooke swears happened to her.
She filled her TikTok viewers in about what happened to her after she bought a used car and everything seemed fine.
At least until her car was taken away by four detectives.
“They told me that last July, when I bought the car, I’d actually purchased a stolen vehicle, even though it had a clean CARFAX report.”
Brooke said a Vehicle Identification Number check on the car’s history by the California Highway Patrol also showed that it had a clean report.
The police told Brooke this was a fraud case and that she would be able to file a complaint with her insurance company and they should help her out.
Brooke tried to do that but State Farm wouldn’t cover her claim because of a technicality.
“I obviously had no idea any of this was happening until [December] when the detectives took my car.”
Brooke said she thinks someone bought the car at a CarMax location with a stolen identity.
Then when she bought it from the shady character, the car hadn’t been reported stolen yet, so she thought everything was up to snuff.
“So here I am, still out like $25 to $30 grand.”
Not only that, but the police returned the car to CarMax.
Yeah.
“So you mean CarMax, who got an insurance payout last year … is still allowed to resell the car at full MSRP with no theft on the CARFAX. … Something seems fishy there.”
Here’s her video.
Brooke posted a follow-up video and said that someone from CarMax reached out to her after her TikTok video went viral.
And she posted a third video about her ordeal…and it doesn’t sound like it’s going very well…
Let’s see what folks had to say about this.
This TikTokker shared their thoughts…
Another person isn’t a fan of Carmax.
And this viewer offered some advice.
What a crazy story.
Good grief! I’m scared to shop for a car now…
