Amazon Customer Calls Them Out For Getting Massive Tax Breaks And Paying Zero Taxes In America’s Poorest State
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s nothing new, but that doesn’t make it any easier to swallow.
I’m talking about corporations not paying their fair share of taxes…or ANY taxes, for that matter.
And a woman named Maddie is so fed up with the situation that she decided to talk to TikTok viewers about what’s going on in one state in particular.
Maddie said, “I think it’s gonna be hilarious when all of these mega-corporations get to the point where there is no more demand because people can’t buy things anymore.”
The state Maddie is specifically talking about is Mississippi.
She said, “You know what that means? That means Amazon doesn’t pay taxes. Zero, zero taxes come out of Amazon’s multiple-billion corporation every year.”
Maddie continued, “Oh, and also, they’re gonna give them 44 million dollars to help them keep their business running in Mississippi, which has the highest rate of poverty in America.”
She added, “So what happens when you have all the supply, Amazon, but nobody could afford it anymore? You took all the money and you hoarded it.”
Check out what she had to say.
@madeline.lillian
Can this even happen?? Idk, feels like it is #amazon #capitalism #taxcuts #fyp
Here’s what people had to say.
When are corporations gonna pay their fair share?
