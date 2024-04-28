Ex-Boyfriend Cut Down The Tree They Had Their First Kiss Under, So She Gets Revenge On His Time, Wallet, And His Truck
by Ryan McCarthy
If there’s one thing a straight man is gonna love more than life itself, it’s his car.
But that’s just the first level of the madness. If he has a TRUCK? You might as well accept that he’d just as soon be in a relationship with his Toyata tacoma than one with you!
So if a truck guy really really does you dirty, then there’s only one solution. You better mess up that truck, Carrie Underwood “Before He Cheats”-style!
And that’s exactly what this user did when her ex-boyfriend pettily cut down the tree that they had shared their first kiss under, but her revenge didn’t stop at his truck!
Check it out!
Cut down “our” tree? The property manager would like a word with you. And a check.
So I’m single again, after three years. This is relevant because my ex-bf exacted his own petty revenge by cutting down the willow tree where we first kissed.
We had ducked under the branches forming a sort of yellow-green umbrella, almost completely blocking out the rest of the world.
It was an incredibly romantic moment, and I think more than anything else I’m mad at how that was ruined for me by his petty move.
But OP wasn’t letting her beloved willow tree go down without some revenge…
I forwarded his text bragging about it right to the property manager of the fourplex we lived in. But that’s not the petty revenge, or at least not all of it.
A couple of weekends later, I saw him out in the garden with a bunch of tools. He had some kind of roto tiller thingy that he used to get rid of the stump, a pick axe, shovels, etc.
I learned later that in lieu of being sued and/or arrested, the landlord made him clear off remains of the old tree, excavate the stump and plant a new willow tree in its place.
I assume he had to pay them some money as well, but I have no way to confirm.
And OP said this where her real revenge came into play!
After an entire day of grinding, picking, digging, hauling dirt, etc. he got pretty mucked up.
Being the idiot he was, he decided to come up and ask if he could shower off before leaving. And I said (you can quote me on this), “f**k no.”
And so my jerk ex had to put his mud and sweat covered behind into his pristine Dodge Ram-something pickup.
Apparently her boyfriend loved that truck like a child, so she really was hitting him where it hurt!
He treats it like it’s made out of cotton wool and needs to be kept in plastic sleeves like a rare pokemon card.
I watched his lame attempt at putting newspaper down on the seat, only to drop a thousand F-bombs after he noticed the newsprint rubbing off.
It didn’t make up for the loss of a beautiful tree, or how he poisoned one of the best memories I had of our relationship.
But it helped to confirm that dumping him was the right decision.
Gotta love a three part revenge! Not only did he have to clear the remains, not only did he have to pay for the tree, but he also had to ruin his truck to do so!
Reddit absolutely loved her multi-layered revenge, with many saying how ridiculous it was to get a truck and not want it to ever get dirty!
And this user agreed, saying trucks were literally classified as work vehicles, and that no matter his best efforts, he can never keep his clean.
But many were quick to point out that many men choose their big trucks to make up for other shortcomings.
And finally, this user said that the people who used their trucks the right way had them caked in all types of mud and dirt!
I’m sure her revenge was particularly satisfying, because I bet he paid a lot more attention to that truck than he ever did to her!
