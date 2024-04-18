Her Daughter Did Something Incredibly Rude To Her Brother, So She Took Away All the Money She’s Saved Up
by Matthew Gilligan
Are you the kind of person who is totally fed up with pranks and reaction videos?
If so, I think you’re going to enjoy this story that a mom wrote on Reddit…because her daughter did something pretty bad and she decided to lay down the law.
And now she wants to know if she took things too far…
Get the story below and see what you think.
AITA for taking away all my (F45) daughter’s (F14) money?
“My daughter Vienna has about $2,800 in savings.
She got the money from saving up allowance, running errands for neighbours and selling homemade jewelry. She treasures her money a lot.
What was this kid thinking?
Yesterday, my son Jon (M10) told me that Vienna paid her friend to tear up his painting. He loves art and has been working on a painting of a winter landscape. The worst thing is that the painting was supposed to be for Vienna (for her Christmas present).
He was so upset, and obviously I was furious. I demanded an explanation from Vienna, and she said “It was supposed to be for a reaction video…” I told her I didn’t care, it was a horrible thing to do. She argued again and again that it was just for fun. Jon said it wasn’t funny, and was visibly hurt.
Now you’re in trouble!
Eventually, Vienna gave a half-hearted apology. I told her that she wasn’t sorry, the apology meant nothing. So, as a punishment – I told her I was going to take away all her money until I felt she deserved it again. I would also never give her allowance again.
She looked stunned and started getting hysterical. She said that was her hard-earned money, she worked for it so hard and now I was taking it away. “All for a silly thing!” was what Vienna said.
She started crying that she was going shopping with her friends next weekend, and now she would have no money. She stormed out tearfully and locked herself in her bedroom.
She’s torn about what to do…
Jon agreed with what I did, but he said I should give it back to her when she apologises properly. I feel it’s too lenient. He’s already ready to paint another landscape for her if she apologises.
My husband is totally horrified with my decision, and said it was unfair to Vienna. He said I should just ground her for a month. He thinks I’m being an ******* (and of course so does Vienna).
AITA?”
