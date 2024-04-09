His Friend Kept Commenting About His Wife’s Revealing Clothes, So He Shot Back And Told Him His Wife Couldn’t Pull Off A Bikini
by Matthew Gilligan
AITA for telling my friend his wife couldn’t pull off a bathing suit?
“I have been informed by my friend that my wife seems to have a lot of body confidence on a few occasions.
She posts a lot of photos on Instagram in dresses, crop tops, and now that it’s summer – swimsuits.
Not everyone thinks this is a good idea.
I’ve never had a problem with it. I think most girls in their mid twenties do the same thing, but my friend has been making weird remarks to me about her posts since we got married.
He essentially says her posts are too provocative for a married woman and that she’s putting herself online like she’s a single woman. He also makes the point that most married women do not post photos like she does, and his wife would never “disrespect him” by posting photos like this.
I brought it up to my wife once and she just laughed and said he was weird. I agreed and haven’t said anything about it to her since.
Recently a group of us got together at the lake. My wife wore what I considered normal attire, a bikini, but my friend thought differently.
His friend spoke up…again…
He made a comment in front of us guys about her *** being out and asked her me if she just liked to make everyone uncomfortable and have people stare at her.
And of course he brought it back around to his wife saying how she dresses respectful in front of other guys. His wife had a one piece I think but wore a cover up most of the time we were there.
My wife wasn’t wearing a thong bathing suit bottom so I honestly don’t know what his deal was. There were other girls there in two-pieces besides her.
And then he said it…
I had honestly had enough of his incessant continuous comments about my wife and how he was continually comparing her to his more conservatively dressed wife.
So I said, “Your wife just dresses like that because she can’t pull of a swimsuit. Stop fixating on my wife bro, it’s getting old fast.”
Ouch.
I know his wife hadn’t caused anything and probably didn’t deserve that but it did get him to shut up. We actually haven’t talked since then to which I don’t really care.
We’ll probably run into each other the next time we have a friend throw an outing though. I do feel like his wife didn’t deserve that, even if she didn’t know I said it, so I’m wondering if I’m an *******.
I don’t really want to apologize to him before he apologizes for all of his comments, but if Reddit thinks its the consensus I might.
His wife was not around when I said this. It was just a group of guys.”
Yeah… it doesn’t seem like these guys will be friends for much longer.
