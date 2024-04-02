Kitchen Manager Forbid The Staff From Using Certain Words At Work, So They Embarrassed Her In The Most Hilarious Way Possible
by Chris Allen
Professional kitchens are home to some…characters, let’s say.
If you’ve ever been around the setting, they’re some of the most foul-mouthed, no-nonsense people in dang near any industry.
And I think it’s pretty safe to say, people like that don’t mess around when it comes to things like payback…
Here’s a story about a kitchen staff who would not be told what to do.
We’re not allowed to say it? Okay…
Years ago I worked in the prep kitchen for a small chain of restaurants.
For background, when you pick up a knife in a restaurant kitchen, you’re supposed to say “sharp” pretty loudly, so that other people rushing around know someone is walking around with a knife.
Anyways, we had 2 kinds of knives: large chef’s knives, and paring knives. There were only a few paring knives – not enough for everyone to have one at their station.
Oh you gotta love this name they came up with.
You can just picture them shouting it at each other.
At some point, one of my coworkers started referring to the knives as “sharps” and so I started calling the paring knives “baby sharps” and it caught on. This led to people asking across the room “who’s got a baby sharp?”
Now, my boss was a massive b****. She, for some unknown reason, didn’t like us calling the paring knives “baby sharps” and said so on a few occasions, but nobody cared.
To be clear, nobody ever said/sang “baby sharp do do do do do do” or anything like that.
Well, one day, she was in a particularly bad mood and yelled at us “nobody is allowed to say ‘baby sharp’ anymore!!!!”
Ohhhhh no. That definitely wasn’t the way to handle these particular ruffians.
So OP got to work.
Creatively…
Cue MC.
That afternoon, I went home and photoshopped a little cartoon face, bonnet, pacifier and diaper onto an image of a paring knife.
I took the image to a custom print shop and had them print it on to a baseball cap. We were required to wear hats at work to keep stray hairs from falling into the food.
The hat! I want one!
I only worked there a couple months after this, because I found a better job, but you better believe I wore that “baby sharp” hat to work the next day, and then every day for the remainder of my time there.
The boss never said anything to me about it, but I know it p****d her off.
Let’s see what folks had to say about this one.
One person had an even more clever way to showcase this new…character.
Another person was incredibly helpful with some alternatives.
While one person had a similar “sharps” story. Absolutely wholesome and hilarious.
Tell us how you really feel.
Well, that’s one creative way to go about it.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · chef, kitchen, malicious compliance, picture, professional kitchen, reddit, revenge, top