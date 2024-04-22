Mom Accidentally Invited 487 Of Her Phone Contacts (Including Her Ex) To Her Daughter’s Birthday Party
by Matthew Gilligan
This is pretty much everyone’s worst nightmare…
A woman named Emily shared a video on TikTok and told viewers about a very unfortunate incident that befell her.
Emily explained that she was planning her daughter’s first birthday party and things went south in a hurry.
She said, “I just made an Evite for my daughter’s first birthday party and on Evite it says, ‘import contacts.’ And I thought it meant import to select through — no. It imported all 487 of my contacts and invited them all to my daughter’s first birthday.”
Oh, no!
Emily also said that the invites were sent to people based on how they were stored in her phone. For example, “Derek Eyeroll” and “Jess Hit Her Car in a Parking Lot.”
Emily spoke with People Magazine and said she was planning on having her daughter’s party in a park and was expecting about 50 people…until the **** hit the fan.
She said she was so upset after realizing that she’d sent out nearly 500 invites that her husband thought she’d been hurt.
Emily said her family couldn’t stop laughing about what happened, and added, “I was in shock, but it was so ridiculous all I could do was laugh! I immediately canceled the party… but all 482 of them definitely received their invitations.”
She said people that she invited on accident were understanding but added, “The people whose names were less than flattering didn’t respond, and I don’t blame them.”
Emily said, “I decided to make a TikTok because it was just so mortifying and hilarious that I thought other people would appreciate it,” she says. “I like to think I have a pretty good sense of humor, and i’m glad others found humor in it, too.”
Emily’s video went viral and Evite got in touch with her and sent her a $250 DoorDash gift card for the upcoming party.
She said, “All is well, and now I have a great story to tell my daughter when she’s older!”
Check out her video.
@twodachshundkings
If you recevied an invitation, no you didnt. 🫣
Emily posted a follow-up video and answered some questions about how this whole fiasco went down.
@twodachshundkings
Replying to @samantha i hope this clears things up 🫣 shoutout to @Evite for the giftcard and to everyone who made me feel like i wasnt crazy for wanting to leave town😅
Here’s what people had to say.
One person nailed it in the comments.
Another individual won’t be using Evite anytime soon.
And hopefully this person never has to deal with this problem…
That was hilarious!
For us readers, at least…
