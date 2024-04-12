Someone Was Stealing Her Laundry Soap, So She Swapped The Liquids And Waited To Catch The Thief
by Trisha Leigh
There are a lot of good reasons that people love living in an arrangement where they share space with others.
That said, there are a lot of reasons that people avoid it, too.
OP had trouble with someone using her laundry soap.
This happened a while ago, but, I just found this sub, so here goes.
I used to live on the 3rd floor of an apartment that had its laundry in the basement. Which means 4 flights of stairs for me, no elevator, and I have a newborn so I’m washing quite a bit.
So we have cubbies in the laundry room for our soap and stuff. I’ve lived there a year and never had an issue leaving my soap down there.
Apparently, some new people had moved in that were using my soap.
She asked them to stop but they didn’t.
When I realized it, I left a note asking that they stop.
Nothing. They kept using. Okay.
Now I’m mad.
So, she swapped the laundry soap for bleach and dye.
I got 2 bottles of soap. A blue colored one. And clear colored one.
Marked the bottles CLEARLY that they belonged to me (so they couldn’t accidentally say they thought they were theirs) filled the blue soap with blue Rit dye.
Filled the clear soap with unscented bleach.
And waited….
Lesson learned.
Didn’t take long.
The next morning I hear screaming coming from the laundry room. 4 floors up I heard it.
I waited a while and ventured downstairs.
In the laundry room I found a bunch of wet clothes in the garbage that were bleach stained.
4 days later I saw a young man get into a car with a blue stained t-shirt.
Touch my f—— stuff.
I bet Reddit doesn’t think she should feel badly at all.
You want to feel badly for them, but…
A few people had some questions.
Sometimes petty revenge is called for.
I mean, play stupid games.
I personally love this.
The person got what they deserved – no more, no less.
