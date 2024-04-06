The Customer Demanded Exactly What He Ordered, So The Wendy’s Staff Gave Him Precisely What He Wanted
There’s nothing quite like working food service, and unless you’ve done it yourself, it can be tough to explain.
People are what make the job entertaining, but also difficult.
OP worked a drive thru at a Wendy’s with his son.
Hey there all, it’s your friendly neighborhood Phrosty-Man, dodging thrown drinks faster than the speed of a locomotive.
I work as a drive thru operator at night in the Valley of the Sun (Arizona, United States), and have been here long enough to have seen this particular type of MC happen multiple times.
I’ve written about them a couple of times, but I promised myself I would write down and remember this one in particular.
We sell these dessert items that are halfway between ice cream and a milkshake. Pretty much a thicker soft serve, called a Phrosty.
The sizes we offer are large, medium, small and junior. The junior is like a pup cup you’d find at Scarbucks, and it tapers, every so slightly, up from there.
Our larges and mediums are notoriously smaller than people would like, and they frequently make an issue about it.
We don’t choose the sizes, I promise.
A customer ordered two sizes of Frosty but since they were low on cups, he gave them two larges, no charge.
A man enters the drive through nicely enough, asking for one medium and one large chocolate Frosty.
I see my cups running low for the medium Phrosties so I make an executive decision to issue the man two large Phrosties instead. It’s his lucky day. Right?
Wrong.
The guy winged his credit card at the kid and demanded what he ordered.
The man approaches the window, my son (who has recently been hired and is now the order collector for my drive thru) is about to take the credit card from him when he recoils harshly, snatching his credit card back so hard he hits himself in the face.
He has now angered himself profusely and then says “Oh hell na I ordered two different size Phrosties my guy. You better get on that szit man!!! I sweartofuqqinGawd!”
He sounded very irate, very threatening about the whole thing. Absolutely unnecessary. To top all of this he throws the credit card back, Gambit style, full force right at my son.
If it wasn’t for the fact that my papa bear kicked in, I would have appreciated the physical display of a card THWIP-ping through the air like he’s done this many times before.
His aim, thankfully, needed a little practice, because it barely nicked my son’s arm. Enough to make a mark, though.
“Now get me the dam Frostys I ordered!!”
OP gave him exactly that, and a show besides.
I took the second bigger frostys, busted the top off and put it in a spoon right next to my (definitely not a cellular device) on the counter.
I gave him the “Fuller, go easy on the Pepsi!” eyebrows as I did this to indicate that I would, most assuredly, be devouring this large Phrosty he relinquished very very soon.
I then took a significantly smaller medium phrosty cup from the very visible compartment and began filling it with his phrosty, making as much of a show of it as time allowed.
With every exaggerated motion I made I could see this man slowly begin to realize cascade of mistakes he’s made, both in assuming I’d try to gyp the customer and assuming that I’d let assault of a minor go unaddressed.
I imagined I looked like the Candy Man from the original Willy Wonka movie, sprinkling unnecessary candy bits all over the place as I then began to fumble around the ground like Velma from Scooby-Doo looking for her glasses, pretending to have a hard time finding the card he assaulted my son with.
It was my biggest challenge; not only not beating someone to a bloody pulp, but putting on a sarcastically entertaining (annoying?) display at the same time.
Before giving him the old heave ho.
We scanned his miracle-it-wasn’t-damaged credit card for his one medium and one large chocolate frosty, and I took over the interaction from there.
Just as he was about to speak I handed him his card, said “Here’s your medium and large Phrosties”, let him know that he’s trespassed from the store, and if he has an issue with it I’ll remind the authorities that I have a video of you assaulting my underage son.
I ended it with an anticlimactic “never come back”.
