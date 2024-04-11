The Shirk Report – Volume 783
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– I’ll have my AI bot read it
– The kid’s reaction
– Swan hug
– Making candles
– Car delivery in the 1970s
– Another glitch in the matrix
– Never forget
– Time for doggy school PE
– A mystery artist has been coloring these icicles after every snow fall for 30 years
– When you’re sick in Boston
– Perfect painter’s tape application
– Chemistree
– Wilson’s airless basketball prototype
– Youth exploring the ancient ruins
– Decorating a pocket Pikachu cookie
– Perspective of one of San Francisco’s steepest streets
– This drone running out of battery created a scene worthy of Hollywood
– Lemon or banana?
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– What’s The Best Way To Handle Your Parents Not Respecting Your Sleep Schedule?
– Sandy ‘Reef Stars’ help bring life back to coral reefs hurt by dynamite fishing
– Make This Perverted TikTok Ramen Carbonara Even Better
– The plundering of America’s hospitals
– So THAT’S How Often You’re Supposed To Clean Your Jewelry
– What’s Considered Normal Right Now, But Won’t Be In The Near Future
– 11 People Admit the Foods They Loved as Kids but Won’t Eat as Adults
– Is Ozempic an anti-desire drug?
– A small earthquake and ‘Moodus Noises’ are nothing new for one Connecticut town
– The text file that runs the internet
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top