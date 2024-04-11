April 11, 2024 at 11:37 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 783

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
I’ll have my AI bot read it
The kid’s reaction
Swan hug
Making candles
Car delivery in the 1970s
Another glitch in the matrix
Never forget
Time for doggy school PE
A mystery artist has been coloring these icicles after every snow fall for 30 years
When you’re sick in Boston
Perfect painter’s tape application
Chemistree
Wilson’s airless basketball prototype
Youth exploring the ancient ruins
Decorating a pocket Pikachu cookie
Perspective of one of San Francisco’s steepest streets
This drone running out of battery created a scene worthy of Hollywood
Lemon or banana?
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

What’s The Best Way To Handle Your Parents Not Respecting Your Sleep Schedule?
Sandy ‘Reef Stars’ help bring life back to coral reefs hurt by dynamite fishing
Make This Perverted TikTok Ramen Carbonara Even Better
The plundering of America’s hospitals
So THAT’S How Often You’re Supposed To Clean Your Jewelry
What’s Considered Normal Right Now, But Won’t Be In The Near Future
11 People Admit the Foods They Loved as Kids but Won’t Eat as Adults
Is Ozempic an anti-desire drug?
A small earthquake and ‘Moodus Noises’ are nothing new for one Connecticut town
The text file that runs the internet

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

