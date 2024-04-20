April 20, 2024 at 6:37 am

This Dumpster Diver Hit The Jackpot Behind A CVS Store

by Matthew Gilligan

You never know what you’re gonna find when you go dumpster diving…

This diver hit the jackpot recently when she decided to see what was in the dumpster behind a CVS store.

She specializes in sharing dumpster diving videos and this one turned out to be a real doozy!

“So, I’m dumpster diving at CVS, and there’s a ton of L’Oreal and Maybelline boxes here.”

The video also showed the woman back at her home looking through the boxes of goodies that she stumbled upon behind the CVS.

Not bad for a day’s work!

Here’s the video.

@glamourddive

This store is shutting down and threw all of this away.. #dumpster #dumpsterdiving #insane #makeup #glamourddive Shop my finds & check out my website! Link in bio.

♬ Chill and gentle lo-fi/10 minutes(1455687) – nightbird_bgm

And here’s how people reacted.

This TikTokker thinks they know what’s going on here.

Another viewer shared what they would’ve done.

And this person said they’d donate the items.

Talk about a SCORE!

Nicely done!

