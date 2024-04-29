This Waitress Got Stiffed On A Tip, And She Blames The Cook, Who Took “An Hour To Make Three Tacos.”
by Laura Lynott
Servers rely on tips to get by but it seems that people are having a hard time affording tips with the cost of living crisis.
This server is calling the non-tippers out on Tikok, because at the end of the day people who serve food in restaurants need to get home and eat themselves!
A server used her company TikTok @ojoslocosportscatina for Ojos Locos Sports Cantina to shine a light on the situation.
She recorded a lip sync that went viral, pretending to cry and mouthing along to the line “Please It’s not your fault,” from the kid’s movie, Rio Loop.
The waitress looks up then points to the chef and says: “You’re right, it’s not my fault, It’s your fault.”
The caption then concludes with: “When I get tipped $0 but the kitchen took 1hr to make 3 tacos.”
Of course the clip was made in a bit of fun but there is a serious message behind it, that customers have to tip!
Watch the full clip here:
@ojoslocossportscantina
I forgot to ring it in 🥲 #ojoslocos
Seriously, though, tip your servers.
If you can’t afford to tip, you can’t afford to eat out.
