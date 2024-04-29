April 29, 2024 at 6:38 am

This Waitress Got Stiffed On A Tip, And She Blames The Cook, Who Took “An Hour To Make Three Tacos.”

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@ojoslocosportscatina

Servers rely on tips to get by but it seems that people are having a hard time affording tips with the cost of living crisis.

This server is calling the non-tippers out on Tikok, because at the end of the day people who serve food in restaurants need to get home and eat themselves!

Source: TikTok/@ojoslocosportscatina

A server used her company TikTok @ojoslocosportscatina for Ojos Locos Sports Cantina to shine a light on the situation.

She recorded a lip sync that went viral, pretending to cry and mouthing along to the line “Please It’s not your fault,” from the kid’s movie, Rio Loop.

Source: TikTok/@ojoslocosportscatina

The waitress looks up then points to the chef and says: “You’re right, it’s not my fault, It’s your fault.”

The caption then concludes with: “When I get tipped $0 but the kitchen took 1hr to make 3 tacos.”

Source: TikTok/@ojoslocosportscatina

Of course the clip was made in a bit of fun but there is a serious message behind it, that customers have to tip!

Watch the full clip here:

@ojoslocossportscantina

I forgot to ring it in 🥲 #ojoslocos

♬ original sound – Stitch

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Say what?!

Source: TikTok/@ojoslocosportscatina

Ouch!

Source: TikTok/@ojoslocosportscatina

It’s all fun, yo!

Source: TikTok/@ojoslocosportscatina

Seriously, though, tip your servers.

If you can’t afford to tip, you can’t afford to eat out.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter