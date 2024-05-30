May 30, 2024 at 6:22 pm

Dermatologist Reveals That Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Can Actually Help With Hair Loss Too

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@shereeneidriss

Well, this sure is good news for what I’m assuming is a pretty decent portion of the population!

A dermatologist named Dr. Shereene Idriss posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about a surprising benefit of anti-dandruff shampoo.

Dr. Idriss got the attention of a lot of viewers when she said, “No, it’s not just good for dandruff. It’s also great for hair loss.”

Source: TikTok/@shereeneidriss

She continued, “Not only does it keep your scalp healthy and clear, it also has anti-androgenic activity.”

Dr. Idriss said she prefers Nizoral and added, “And no, I am not sponsored by the brand for all the skeptics out there.”

Source: TikTok/@shereeneidriss

The good doctor advised viewers to, “Apply it to your scalp; massage it in; let it sit for at least five or 10 minutes before your regular shower routine.”

There you go!

Source: TikTok/@shereeneidriss

Let’s take a look at her video.

@shereeneidriss

Replying to @Cerica Voigt Anti-dandruff shampoo can actually help with hair loss by promoting growth! For more hair hacks, check out my newest youtube video up now #hairloss #dandruff #oilyhair #hairlosssolutions #hairhacks #hairhack #nizoral #dermatologist #shereeneidriss #dridriss @ShereeneIdriss

♬ original sound – ShereeneIdriss

Here’s how people responded.

This TikTokker knows it’s true!

Source: TikTok/@shereeneidriss

This person isn’t having any luck…

Source: TikTok/@shereeneidriss

And this viewer said you can use this stuff on other parts of the body, too.

Source: TikTok/@shereeneidriss

Good to know!

Thanks for the heads-up!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter