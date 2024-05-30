Dermatologist Reveals That Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Can Actually Help With Hair Loss Too
Well, this sure is good news for what I’m assuming is a pretty decent portion of the population!
A dermatologist named Dr. Shereene Idriss posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about a surprising benefit of anti-dandruff shampoo.
Dr. Idriss got the attention of a lot of viewers when she said, “No, it’s not just good for dandruff. It’s also great for hair loss.”
She continued, “Not only does it keep your scalp healthy and clear, it also has anti-androgenic activity.”
Dr. Idriss said she prefers Nizoral and added, “And no, I am not sponsored by the brand for all the skeptics out there.”
The good doctor advised viewers to, “Apply it to your scalp; massage it in; let it sit for at least five or 10 minutes before your regular shower routine.”
@shereeneidriss
Replying to @Cerica Voigt Anti-dandruff shampoo can actually help with hair loss by promoting growth! For more hair hacks, check out my newest youtube video up now #hairloss #dandruff #oilyhair #hairlosssolutions #hairhacks #hairhack #nizoral #dermatologist #shereeneidriss #dridriss @ShereeneIdriss
Here’s how people responded.
