Bride’s Stuck-Up Girlfriend Lies Her Way Out Of A “Lowkey” Bachelorette Party, But The Bride’s Friends Surprised Her With A Lavish Celebration. Now The Girlfriend Was Furious She Wasn’t There.
by Ryan McCarthy
One of the most nerve-wracking moments in any relationship is introducing your partner to your family and friends.
Unfortunately for this bride, her brother’s girlfriend has been trouble from the moment they met.
When she found out the bachelorete party wasn’t going to be an expensive event, she said she had other plans.
It ended up being a surprise big deal, then she had major FOMO.
Check it out!
AITA for letting someone skip my bachelorette party and not telling them new details that would’ve changed their mind?
My brother has been trying to push me to get closer to his girlfriend “Mary” (together 3 months).
I’ve done my best to get to know her (initiating dinners, trying her hobbies with her, etc.) but we honestly don’t really get along.
I personally think she’s a snob. She complimented my designer bag, but took the compliment back when she found out it was thrifted.
As in literally said “yikes, I take that back”.
She thinks I lack “culture and sophistication” which is something she’s mentioned when trying to convince me to do a “makeover” with her.
Despite this rift, her brother was dead set on his girlfriend being in her upcoming wedding…
The issue is that I’m getting married this year, and my brother has been REALLY trying to get her involved.
I put my foot down with the bridal party since they’ve only been dating for 3 months and I don’t know her, but he insisted that I invite her to the bachelorette.
It was originally supposed to be super lowkey and local. Mary tried to push for something more extravagant, but it really wasn’t in my budget.
When I wouldn’t budge, she told us something came up that weekend and she couldn’t go.
She was shocked when her friends actually did surprise her with an extravagant bachelorette party!
I was later surprised by my friends who had come together to organize a lavish weekend through favors and points.
For example, one of my friend’s aunts works for a spa, so she was able to get discounted packages, another used her travel points to book a suite, etc.
I was not told about this, and was truly and happily surprised.
One person who wasn’t quite as happily surprised? Mary!
The issue is that Mary found out when we posted pictures and she was FUMING. My brother is now saying that I deliberately left her out, but she told me she was busy!
Mary said that if she had known what the weekend was like though, she would have rearranged her schedule.
I feel conflicted because I suspect that my friends didn’t tell Mary on purpose.
But they’re claiming they made these plans after Mary bowed out and didn’t reach back out since she was busy.
My brother still says I should have double checked and made more of an effort to let Mary know my plants, so I figured I’d ask the internet for your thoughts!
Reddit was just as fed up with Mary’s attitude as she was, saying if her schedule was busy for one type of party, it was busy for every type of party.
Others said Mary was only concerned about herself.
This user was shocked that her brother would expect his girlfriend of 3 months to be in the wedding in the first place.
Finally this user was reminded of people in her own family who thought money was everything.
I would have been done with her after she told me I lacked culture, no matter who she was dating!
No matter what my brother wanted.
Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, bachelorette, bride, bridesmaid, picture, reddit, rude, top, wedding