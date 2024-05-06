Dumpster Diver Warned People About Stores They Should Skip To Avoid Trouble. – ‘They are so serious about that. Even if you’re doing it legally.’
If dumpster diving is your jam, you’re gonna want to pay attention to what this lady has to say!
Her name is Stella and she’s well-known on TikTok for her dumpster diving advice. In this video, she didn’t hold back and first told viewers, “Never, ever, ever dumpster dive at Home Depot.”
Stella said Home Depot doesn’t play around when it comes to dumpster diving and explained, “They are so serious about that. Even if you’re doing it legally, they will find a way to get you criminally charged.”
Stella added that she used to work at Lowe’s and she said that she thinks that store is a better option for folks who enjoy dumpster diving.
She said, “So you could try Lowe’s, but never, ever, ever go to Home Depot.”
