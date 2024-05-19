May 19, 2024 at 5:13 am

His Friends Wouldn’t Put On Their Seatbelts In His Car, So He Forced Them To Walk Home In The Cold

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Reddit/AITA/Unsplash/@valkaarna

Click it or ticket!

Okay, you can’t enforce that phrase if you’re not a cop, but you can refuse to give people a ride if they don’t want to follow the rules in your car.

So was this guy a jerk?

Get the whole story below.

AITA for not Giving my Friends a ride if they Didn’t Fasten their Seatbelts?

“Last night, I (18m) was getting off work at 11:30 PM. My 2 other friends (both 18m) were also leaving as well and asked me if they could get a ride. I said sure.

They all live within 1 1/2 miles from our workplace (a 3 – 5 minute drive / a 15 – 20 minute walk), and they both live in separate houses at different ends of town.

It’s a pretty chilly night at about 40 degrees and only a few cars are out and about.

Wait for it…

We all packed into my light blue 2004 Buick LeSabre. I waited to hear all of their seatbelts click which never came.

I asked if they could fasten their seatbelts and they looked at each other with confused glances.

After a solid minute, one of them broke the silence and asked “Wait, you’re serious?” and which I said “Yeah”.

He wasn’t playing around!

They asked why and I said the obvious reasons: safety and I don’t want any tickets if we happen to get pulled over.

One chimed in correcting me saying “the driver doesn’t get a ticket, the passenger does”.

I sat there for a second and said “If you don’t fasten your seatbelts, I’m not taking you guys anywhere.”.

They both let out a bunch of scoffs and exited the car.

See ya later!

I said “Suit yourself” and drove off.

Leaving them in chilly weather, on a dark night.

With a 20 minute walk home.

AITA?”

This is what folks had to say.

This person made a good point.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another reader said he’s NTA.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This Reddit user thinks he did the right thing.

Source: Reddit/AITA

One individual sounded off.

Source: Reddit/AITA

And this person shared their thoughts.

Source: Reddit/AITA

I’d do the same thing!

Nice work!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter