His Friends Wouldn’t Put On Their Seatbelts In His Car, So He Forced Them To Walk Home In The Cold
by Matthew Gilligan
Okay, you can’t enforce that phrase if you’re not a cop, but you can refuse to give people a ride if they don’t want to follow the rules in your car.
AITA for not Giving my Friends a ride if they Didn’t Fasten their Seatbelts?
“Last night, I (18m) was getting off work at 11:30 PM. My 2 other friends (both 18m) were also leaving as well and asked me if they could get a ride. I said sure.
They all live within 1 1/2 miles from our workplace (a 3 – 5 minute drive / a 15 – 20 minute walk), and they both live in separate houses at different ends of town.
It’s a pretty chilly night at about 40 degrees and only a few cars are out and about.
We all packed into my light blue 2004 Buick LeSabre. I waited to hear all of their seatbelts click which never came.
I asked if they could fasten their seatbelts and they looked at each other with confused glances.
After a solid minute, one of them broke the silence and asked “Wait, you’re serious?” and which I said “Yeah”.
They asked why and I said the obvious reasons: safety and I don’t want any tickets if we happen to get pulled over.
One chimed in correcting me saying “the driver doesn’t get a ticket, the passenger does”.
I sat there for a second and said “If you don’t fasten your seatbelts, I’m not taking you guys anywhere.”.
They both let out a bunch of scoffs and exited the car.
I said “Suit yourself” and drove off.
Leaving them in chilly weather, on a dark night.
With a 20 minute walk home.
AITA?”
