Passenger Tried To Sleep On Their Tray Table, But The Person In Front Of Them Tried To Put Their Seat Down And Caused Major Problems
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve spent any time on an airplane lately, you probably noticed that there are a lot of incredibly RUDE people out there these days…
And you’re going to hear about one of them right now!
Read this person’s story and see who you think was wrong…
AITA for trying to sleep on a plane?
“I was on a flight today and started having a migraine.
I put down my tray table and rested my head on it. Then the person in front of me suddenly tried to recline her seat and it must have met with some resistance from my head.
Here it comes…
I don’t know if it fully reclined or not, but a few minutes later she slammed it back and this time it hit my head (not hard enough to hurt, but hard enough to startle me out of my sleep).
I sat bolt upright. She turned around and looked at me and said something which I assumed was an apology, but I couldn’t hear because the plane was loud.
I scooted back further in the tray to avoid another direct hit, which I didn’t think would impact her ability to recline and resumed nursing my migraine.
This lady sounds nuts!
As I was getting off the plane, she was waiting in the jet bridge for me and said “You’re an ******* for holding up the seat. “.
I said, I wasn’t holding up the seat I was just trying to rest. And she repeated her assertion that I was an *******.
I said I was really confused and was just trying to sleep and she walked off saying, nope, *******.
AITA?”
Yeah, this woman needs to get a grip.
Calm. Down. Fam.
