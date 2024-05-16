May 16, 2024 at 1:52 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 788

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Labels getting smarter
Precision is art
The Code Does Not Work, Why? The Code Works, Why?
Smooth
Photo from 1980 on exact same street
The moment you defeat the Turkish ice cream man
Great timing
As if there isn’t enough out there to distract from homework
Marble race
World’s biggest blueberry?
The power of water
Tony Hawk at 25th anniversary of THPS event
Electric current passes through water and salt conductive solution to turn on LED
Symmetrical capybaras
Leather wallet
When one ring won’t do
Transitions
A taste of the local cuisine
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

16 Brand Names That People Say Are Worth The Extra Dough
The rise of the scammy car loan
Can Different Generations Truly Be Friends?
German art gallery fires employee for hanging up his own work
Meet the families who’ve taken children as young as 2 to Everest Base Camp
Hollywood Movies That Were Right To Tweak The Source Material
When Diamond Miners Unearthed a Siberian “Demon Baby”
Was This Woman Wrong for Selling Her Late Husband’s Car Instead of Giving It to Her Son?
Wrong couple get divorced after solicitor ‘clicks wrong button’
‘Gig-Tripping’ Is The Latest Travel Trend You’ll Probably Want To Try

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

