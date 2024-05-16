The Shirk Report – Volume 788
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Labels getting smarter
– Precision is art
– The Code Does Not Work, Why? The Code Works, Why?
– Smooth
– Photo from 1980 on exact same street
– The moment you defeat the Turkish ice cream man
– Great timing
– As if there isn’t enough out there to distract from homework
– Marble race
– World’s biggest blueberry?
– The power of water
– Tony Hawk at 25th anniversary of THPS event
– Electric current passes through water and salt conductive solution to turn on LED
– Symmetrical capybaras
– Leather wallet
– When one ring won’t do
– Transitions
– A taste of the local cuisine
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– 16 Brand Names That People Say Are Worth The Extra Dough
– The rise of the scammy car loan
– Can Different Generations Truly Be Friends?
– German art gallery fires employee for hanging up his own work
– Meet the families who’ve taken children as young as 2 to Everest Base Camp
– Hollywood Movies That Were Right To Tweak The Source Material
– When Diamond Miners Unearthed a Siberian “Demon Baby”
– Was This Woman Wrong for Selling Her Late Husband’s Car Instead of Giving It to Her Son?
– Wrong couple get divorced after solicitor ‘clicks wrong button’
– ‘Gig-Tripping’ Is The Latest Travel Trend You’ll Probably Want To Try
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
