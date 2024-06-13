A Lazy Former Employee Used Them As A Reference, So All They Could Do Was Be Honest
by Matthew Gilligan
You’d think that most folks know that it’s part of the process to ASK someone if they’ll be a reference for you before they actually go ahead and do it.
But people can be as dumb as a box of rocks!
Take a look at this story from Reddit and remember, don’t do this!
Maybe ask me before you use me as a reference.
“Decades ago I was the assistant manager of a clothing store. I opened and closed as well as supervised other employees when the manager was absent.
One worker wasn’t cutting it…
One of the employees, we will call her Lazy Lil, was extremely lazy.
She would practically trip over clothes, yet not pick them up.
Stand around gossiping instead of serving clients and generally be dead weight on the team.
I would constantly have to ask her to do basic things; can you please put away the returns, help put out stock, go serve that customer….
Fast forward a few years, now I work for a lending company for a much better wage as a member of a small, extremely busy team.
A blast from the past!
The manager approaches me one day with a resume. Lo and behold, it was for Lazy Lil looking to be a member of the team.
What do you think? Should we interview her?
She put you down as a reference. Ummmm no. I proceeded to relay exactly why not.
Lazy Lil needed to ask permission before using my name as a reference and secondly, maybe ask what I would say?
Small revenge but satisfying.”
Let’s see what people had to say on Reddit.
One reader had a story to tell…
Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.
This person has been there before…
Another individual spoke up.
And this reader told a story.
Remember to actually ask someone before you go ahead and use them as a reference.
That’s just manners.
