A Neighbor Told Them To Stop Trying To Help, So They Watched As A Thief Stole Something From His Porch

You don’t need my help? Fine by me. “So, about 2 months ago, my neighbor moved out. Now we weren’t hang out level friends, but we were cordial with each other. We had an agreement that if the other wasn’t home when a package came, we’d go grab it and just give it to each other when they got home, as my neighborhood is littered with porch pirates.

So, a month ago, new neighbor moves in. He has a package arrive. He’s not home. I grab the package, figuring I’d try and make the same arrangement with him. An hour later or so, he pulls in his driveway, and I come out to meet him with his package. I hand him the package, and I give him the rundown about package thieves in the area.

He loses his **** and tells me that “I don’t need your help, mind your own business. Leave me alone.”, and storms off into his house. Ok….Cool. Fast forward to yesterday. I’m outside doing honey do’s…flowers, yard, blah blah… Neighbor isn’t home. Amazon guy comes and drops off a package on dude’s doorstep. Cue malicious compliance.

Not 5 minutes after the Amazon guy leaves, here comes a porch pirate, grabs the package, and just starts casually walking back to the sidewalk. Just as the thief makes the sidewalk, the douche pulls into his driveway. Thief takes off running. He gets out of his car and starts screaming at me. I told him…nah dude, I believe you told me you didn’t need my help and to mind my own business, so that’s what I did. Guy gets all mad and runs into his house. You could hear him breaking stuff. Hilarious.”

