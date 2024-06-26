Loyal Customer Gave Her A More Thoughtful Gift Than Her Husband Did. Now He’s Offended By Her Reaction And Wants Her To Give It Back.

Sometimes you just mess up.

AITA for having a bigger reaction to a strangers gift than my husbands? For Context: I 30F just had birthday, my husband got me 30 gifts to mark the event. Nothing big, just different little items. None of the items were anything I’d buy myself in particular. My husband has the habit of buying things he likes or finds cool but not really thinking of the other person.

For example: one of the items was a nice set of colored pencils, I have a specific art style and only draw with black pens. Or a nice vase that is very specifically his style. However I was still extremely grateful and made sure he knew this.

My sisters own a bar, so I go there and am around quite often. They have a regular who comes to the bar maybe 2 times a week for the last 2 years so I see him pretty frequently. I’d never seen him outside of the bar. We have a joke about how aliens are probably watching all of us and every once in a while throw crazy things at us just to see how it plays out.

Anyways the other day we went in to have drinks for my birthday, the regular came and told me happy birthday and handed me a small pouch. In the pouch was 100 dollars and a small silver alien holding a diamond. Also a note that said, “I’m hoping the aliens give you everything you deserve.” Not a real diamond and he gives $100 to all the staff on their birthday.

I started crying, it was just so thoughtful especially since I was expecting anything. I thanked him and gave a hug, he went about his way.

My husband was acting strangely the rest of the night. When we got home I asked what was wrong and he told me that he was upset about the way I reacted to the gift. He said I didn’t act that way about his gift that he worked really hard on.

He said that it was inappropriate for the regular to give me a gift. He said I was a AH for reacting that way especially in front of him. But it was just a natural reaction. He doesn’t want me to keep the gift.

I feel really badly but I want to keep the gift. So AITA?

