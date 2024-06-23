Impatient Driver Wouldn’t Back Up To Let Them Out Of A Parking Space, So She Decided To Get Petty Revenge And Wait Until They Left

Good manners are what makes our society civilized, but when some people get behind the wheel of a car, those sometimes fly right out the window.

And when a good parking spot hangs in the balance?

Forget about it.

This woman was trying to vacate a good spot but the person who wanted to take it wasn’t giving her any space.

So, she taught her a lesson.

You are going to have to move if you want my car parked On Friday I was waiting to pick up my spouse from a medical appointment. He emerges, limping and sore from a guided injection in the hip. He slowly gets in the car and he tells me how it went. I start the car, put it in reverse and wouldn’t you know it, there’s a driver who wants this space. Cool. Will they reverse to give me room. No.

The longer she waited, the clearer it became that they were in a standoff.

So I wait for them to move. They don’t. I wait. They wait. This is also in a busy road and it’s angle parking nose in. Still waiting. Been over a minute.

So, she pulled back into the spot and left to do some shopping.

So I decide we need milk. I turn the car off and tell my spouse to sit tight and let me know what happens.

At least her husband was amused.

I come back out to him chuckling with a huge grin on his face. I ask the “Well?” Turns out impatient Karen blared the horn twice and finally drove forward and realised there was no driver in the car. Blares the horn again and sped off. First time I have been this petty for a while.

