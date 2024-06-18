After Her Daughter Changed Her Mind About Already-Booked Concert Tickets, Mom Follows Through On Getting Her Nothing For Her Birthday

Yes, kids are wishy-washy and they change their minds all the time, but still…this kid needed a major wake-up call.

Well, at least that’s what I think!

Now it’s your turn to check out this story from Reddit so you can determine whether this mom took things too far.

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for not getting my daughter anything for her birthday? “My daughter turned 13 yesterday. I made sure to ask her what she wants for her birthday a few months in advance. She gave me a list. Great. I explained she won’t be getting everything from the list as it was big and some things were expensive. She understood. About a week after we had that conversation, she tells me she wants tickets to a show for her birthday. Going to the show would also mean traveling a little out of the city. Neither are cheap.

Here’s the deal…

So I told her that would be the only gift she would get and would also replace a party. She said that’s what she wants and I triple checked before I booked tickets. A couple of weeks ago, would you believe, she tells me she changed her mind again. She wants clothes instead of the show. I told her I already booked everything so there’s absolutely no way. She got into a strop about it and said she isn’t going. I told her fine I’ll take someone else, fully expecting her to later apologize and say she is coming. But the apology never came. In fact her attitude got worse and she got into trouble at school. She asked me if I got her the clothes and I told her no, I’m sticking to my word. I don’t think she believed me.

I told you!

Well her birthday came and she realized I wasn’t bluffing. I didn’t get her any gifts. She was appalled and I was the worst mother ever. I told her she’s learned a valuable lesson. I really wanted to make her birthday special but she was being awful. Of course other relatives got her things but none from me. She told her grandparents her side of the story. Which was of course all one sided making her out as a victim. They called me and I explained to them the whole truth. They also think I’m awful and the “poor girl” needs gifts from her mother. I told them next year will be different if she behaves. AITA?”

Now take a look at what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

But another reader had different thoughts…

This individual was NOT impressed.

Another person also said she’s to blame.

And this Reddit user had a lot to say.

Sorry, kid…now you get NOTHING.

I’m on the fence with this one!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.