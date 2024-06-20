Barista’s Insufferable Manager Demands A Coffee Each Night After She’s Finished Cleaning, So She Quits And Tells Her To Clean It Herself

If there is anything someone in the service industry hates, it’s being asked to make something right after they’ve cleaned the machine or wiped down the grill!

And while some customers are blissfully ignorant of this little fact, there is absolutely no excuse for a manager to make the same mistake!

So when this user had had enough of her manager demanding she make her a coffee right after she finished cleaning the machine, she quit and made the manager clean it herself!

Check it out!

One coffee coming right up! I worked at a cafe in a big shopping centre for a few months between jobs I actually liked. The manager was a nut and liked to throw her weight around. Every evening she’d tell me to clean the coffee machine and get ready to close up. Every evening once I was done, she’d ask me to make her a coffee ‘for the road.’ I’d have to make it and then clean everything again.

But when OP tried to make her coffee before she cleaned the machine, her boss was having none of it…

I offered to make it for her before I cleaned the machine but she complained that it wouldn’t be hot enough. I received a better job offer and was looking forward to one more week before leaving. However, the next night she wanted her coffee after we’d already had to stay back and I definitely wasn’t getting paid overtime.

And unfortunately for her boss’ caffeine addiction, this was OP’s last straw.

Everyone had left 30 minutes before. I had had enough. I took care to spill coffee grounds everywhere, use as many utensils and jugs as I could and just make a huge mess. As I handed her the coffee I told her ‘I quit.’ The look on her face was priceless as she realized she’d be the one cleaning up. Worth being poor for a week!

Too bad she needed that coffee piping hot! And we can only hope it’s still hot by the time she was finished re-cleaning the store! Poor thing!

Reddit loved seeing OP get to quit so satisfyingly, but also said that her situation sounded a lot like wage theft!

And this user said that if OP lived in Australia as he expected she did, then the manager would be facing a long time in the slammer for said wage theft!

Finally, this user said that if it were him working there, he would have just taken the easy way out!

If only you didn’t need your coffee at the most inconvenient time for any closing worker!

