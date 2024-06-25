Boss Refuses To Let Woman Do The Closing Work Throughout Her Shift, But Quickly Regrets It When She Realizes She’s Going To Have To Do Most Of It

If there is one thing people don’t play out, it’s when they clock out. I recently started a corporate job, and while they’re pretty flexible on hours, the second the clock strikes 5 it’s a mass exodus!

Not until 4:01 malicious compliance I work in a place that has a queue taking incoming calls until 4pm. It’s generally always busy, always understaffed but that’s the nature of the beast. I work the “closing shift” where you generally come in at a later time and stay later. So a few years back I used to work extra hard trying to get my ‘end of work’ duties done early between calls in order to leave early right when we shut down. Manager was totally on board with this, sometimes I’d be done by 4:10 sometimes 4:45. Didn’t matter, I left when my work was done and rarely had to stay to my full 5pm.

Enter the supervisor, person right under Manager and the person who complains about having never enough time to do her job. Meanwhile she spends 60% of said time out of her seat gossiping with other coworkers. Okay not my circus, not my monkeys. I ignore it and proceed to keep at my habit of working my butt off to get done early. This usually meant multitasking between calls and adding extra stress to work off a sheet for another aspect of our job.

This goes well for years until supervisor starts wondering why calls aren’t retrieved from voicemail after hours. Nevermind that its my job to get them the next morning, which I always do. Eventually I decide okay… I’ll stop working double when the queue is active and save that work for 4:01 since that would make her feel better. No problem.

I refuse to do anything BUT answer calls cause that’s my immediate priority. Fast forward months later and supervisor is constantly asking people to “help on the list between calls”. Nope. Not until 4:01 ma’am. Meanwhile the ACTUAL manager, the one in charge is happy as a clam with super high productivity. After all I am focusing on calls only until 4:01 at which time then I will start my closing duties and not a minute before.

