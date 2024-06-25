Boss Threatens Employee’s Job If They’re Ever Late For Again, But Doesn’t Apply The Same Standard To Their Own Tardiness

Arriving 5 or 10 minutes late for work or an appointment is generally considered understandable, especially if it only happened once or twice.

But if your boss makes a big deal out of it and even threatens you that you will lose your job, what will you do?

Read how this person performed malicious compliance to their inconsiderate boss.

Be ON TIME or not at all! I was a piano technician for a while, and my boss lived in another town. He gave me crap a couple of times for being <5 minutes late after a two-hour drive, yelling at me that, “If you can’t be on time, then don’t be on my clock!” as some kind of a threat to my job.

When the boss did not arrive on time, he left.

So, I was scheduled to meet him at a client’s house to move and tune a piano. I waited until exactly the time we were scheduled to meet, and then left. I had a booty call around the corner anyway, and THAT was GREAT! 😁

And his response was incredible.

Apparently, he showed up a few minutes late, and was PISSED that I wasn’t there. I told him later that I had been there, waited until the appointed time, and figured that the appointment had been called off since “no one showed up by the scheduled start time, so I left”. 😝 I found another profession, and I don’t think the old fart learned a darn thing. ¯_(ツ)_/¯

