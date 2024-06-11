June 10, 2024 at 11:51 pm

Bullies Got The Boss To Give Employee Fewer Smoke Breaks, But They Couldn’t Keep Up With The Work While She Was On Lunch

Every bully is a coward.

They’re always looking for ways to put people down to feel better about their own insecurities.

The villains in this story are a perfect example, and their victim got her revenge simply by giving them what they asked for.

Keep reading to see the satisfying result.

Tell me I am taking “too many breaks” and my breaks need to be two 15 minute breaks, and 1 hour long break? Ok! Gotcha boss!

I was working as a temp for a company and the women in my area were so catty. They started picking on everything I did right from the start.

They found reasons to get me in trouble because my high performance was making them look bad.

I would run out at convenient times during my work day for a quick smoke and I would only take 1/2 hour for lunch just to eat.

They’re clearly inventing drama, but maybe they’re also bad at math.

They told my immediate supervisor that I was taking too many breaks.

My supervisor reminded me what the labor laws are: I get 2 15 minute breaks, and an hour for lunch. I always keep track of all breaks in a notepad (time out, time in).

I never came close to 1.5 hours of breaks before, including bathroom breaks. I told my immediate supervisor this, and he said “You need to follow the rules. Make use of your notepad”.

Be careful what you wish for, ladies!

There was never a good 15 minutes or an hour to leave the desk… there was always a call, always an emergency, always paperwork that needed to be done.

But, I started going for my breaks like a good girl.

2 breaks Exactly 15 minutes in length, and 1 60 minute lunch.

Lo and behold the other 2 started complaining because they couldn’t handle the pace of their job plus mine.

(I did it when they would go on breaks just fine).

I ended up leaving that job right before they lost their jobs.

Here’s what the commenters had to say.

Back in the day you could smoke at work.

Source: Reddit/Malicious Compliance

It’s good to put everything on record.

Source: Reddit/Malicious Compliance

Why are they like this? What does it accomplish?

Source: Reddit/Malicious Compliance

It also shows your employer that you won’t let them take advantage of you.

Source: Reddit/Malicious Compliance

I think it’s more about taking a break in general. Helps you recharge.

Source: Reddit/Malicious Compliance

Rigid guidelines seem pretty bad for business.

When we people come to grips with that?

