Bullies Made Fun Of Their Handmade Animal Masks, So They Created A Special One Just For The Ringleader
by Matthew Gilligan
Who’s ready for a good story about revenge on a bully?!?!
Well, you’re in the right place.
Check out what this kid did after they were made fun of.
Kiddo gets a reality check in the form of a present.
“So I just remembered this thing that happened many years ago at school.
Me and my friends really liked making masks/hats that looked like animals at school. Every indoor recess we would get together and have an arts + crafts session.
There was this group of boys that were really mean about it and mocked us for it.
These kids were pushing it…
At first I shrugged it off, but then they started going “Meow, rawr,” and several other animal noises whenever we walked in the hall.
They weren’t bullies exactly, but they always really got on my nerves. So one day I started making a mask.
My friend asked what animal it was and I just went, “You’ll see.”
When I finished it was a fluffy little rabbit.
It looked innocent, and I added a bunch of features to make it look 3-D, and not just flat.
It was the cutest thing in the world, and perfect for embarrassing an obnoxious middle school boy.
Let him have it!
I told my friends to watch me. I walked up to the kids mocking us and addressed the ringleader.
I told him that since he seemed to like my masks so much I made him one as a gift.
I would pay my entire wallet to see that look on his face again. From that day onward they never messed with me.”
I don’t think they’ll be getting bullied anymore!
At least, not by that guy.
