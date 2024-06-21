Girlfriend Said She Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Cheating Because Of Postmates

Will apps eventually be the end of cheaters everywhere?

Based on this story, the answer is…maybe!

Here’s what happened: a woman named Sarah posted a video on TikTok and said that a girl she knows found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her in a most unusual way…

Sarah said, “So this girl I know found out she got cheated on because one day she was just ordering Postmates for her and her boyfriend on his phone and she realized that the last saved address was an address she did not recognize.”

Sarah continued, “She goes to his order history. The last time he had ordered was a week prior when she was out of town, and it was to the address.”

The woman confronted her boyfriend about it and he told her that he had ordered food to the house of a friend from work and he was there playing video games while she was out of town.

Sarah’s friend had a bad feeling about what her boyfriend told her and she decided to stop by the house where the food got delivered.

A random girl answered the door and the woman introduced herself and asked her if she knew her boyfriend.

The girl came clean and admitted that she’d been having an affair with her boyfriend.

Sarah explained, “She basically tells [my friend] that they have been hooking up for months and had no idea that he had a girlfriend or anything.”

She ended the video by asking, “Can anyone tell me about a time when a girl’s intuition has ever been wrong?”

Here’s what she had to say.

There is no escape…

If you’re cheating, you’ll get caught one way or another…

