Guilty Boss Messed Up And Blamed It On An Innocent Employee, But Instead Of Apologizing He Ended Up Giving The Employee A Gift

Verbal apologies can be hard. But that’s okay because there are always other sweeter ways to do it.

This boss knew he was wrong so he apologized to OP in his own way.

Let’s check out what happened.

Want me to use old pallets? Alright then. So a few years back I worked for a brick / block making firm. I was using the cuber (A machine that would push the bricks and blocks on to a wooden pallet) I was tasked with stacking newly made bricks on pallets and stacking said pallets in the shed to keep them out of the weather.

I was using the new pallets like we normally do for the bricks as they would be stacked 4 pallets high. (About 8 meters tall or about 26 feet) My boss yelled at me saying “Just use the old pallets” I replied with “The old pallets are not strong enough for that weight” Well he was always right and demanded to do as he said.

Skip to a few hours later and I hear my boss yelling and swearing up a storm, one of the old pallets at the bottom collapsed destroying about 4k worth of product. He starts yelling at me putting the blame on me.

Now this was a long time coming and I was done being blamed for his screw ups. I stood over him and started yelling back “You told me to use the old pallets I did as you said so don’t you dare blame me for your screw up” I then turned around and left.

Now he didn’t like to admit he was wrong. But when I got to my station the next Monday there was a new toolkit sitting there for me.

