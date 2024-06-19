He Gave His Daughter A Family Heirloom, But His Half Sister Thinks It Should Have Gone To Her

Family drama is alive and well, folks!

AITA For “Hiding” A Family Heirloom Before Giving It To My Daughter? “I (35m) have a beautiful little girl “Leana” (4f) with my wife “Tammy” (35f) who was gracious enough to support my request in giving our daughter a variation of my great-grandmother’s name “Lena.” She cared for me as a baby while my parents worked and she passed away when I was 7. I was heartbroken and the only one I felt who could truly understand my pain was my grandfather (Nana Lena’s son). We grieved for her together and became best buddies ever since. My Nana was very sick for a while and towards the end of her life she expressed that one of her regrets in life was never having a daughter to pass down the family pendant to that was given to her by her mother.

I told my nana that I would have a daughter for her so that the pendant could be passed on and she seemed really happy about that. When she passed my grandfather got the pendant and told me that it will go to whatever daughter I had and it was kind of our half joke/half serious understanding that we openly talked about for years. Unfortunately, when I was 12 my dad cheated on my mom and got the woman pregnant. I was so angry at my dad because my mom was dealing with depression at the time and he couldn’t care less. He married his affair partner after their daughter “Jessica” (22f) was born and I promised my dad that I would ruin their big day if I was force to attend and when they tried to call my bluff I put blue dye in the other woman’s shampoo.

After that it was made very clear that I would not be allowed back “home” until I apologized but I was so stubborn and bitter that it didn’t work and my dad didn’t want to have to pay a large sum in child support so the threat didn’t stick. My mom got me into therapy which will helped me process my anger but I forever kept my dad, the other woman, and their daughter at arms length. My grandfather passed when I was in college and in his will he left me some money and the pendant which I kept in a deposit box. I never talked about it and no one ever asked me for/about it. Fast forward to a couple of days ago and I showed Leana my Nana’s pendant and she loved it. Tammy took a picture of Leana with it and posted it on social media.

It got back to Jessica and I guess my dad filled in the info gaps and is upset that she didn’t get the pendant. My dad’s other woman is calling me a thief, that I knew I was wrong which is why I “hid” it and is demanding that I give Jessica the pendant as it’s rightfully hers and I’m refusing. She never even met my Nana, never expressed interest in learning about her, never once asked about the pendant, and as far as I know has no legal claim as it was technically willed to me. AITA?”

