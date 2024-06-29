Her Broke Friend Would Always Eat Prior To Her Dinner Plans With Her Fiancé, So She Told Everyone That Her Friend Was Broke And Couldn’t Afford To Eat Out

Couples can have troubles. And finances can certainly be a big question mark.

This girl shares a story of her friend and how things are in her relationship.

AITA for telling my friend’s fiancé that it’s his fault she won’t eat? My friend (29F) and her fiancé (30M) have been together for 3 years, and they split all their bills. But my friend is an elementary school teacher earning poverty wages, while her fiancé is a software engineer earning 7x what she makes.

He has expensive tastes and always prefers to eat out at fine dining establishments. She cannot afford to split the bill, so she will eat McDonald’s or snacks beforehand, and then only order a side salad or soup.

Or she will just order a side salad and go hungry, because she can’t afford anything else, but he insists on expensive restaurants. He always pokes fun at her eating salads. He mentioned it to our friend group at a party, and joked that women are always eating salads to watch their weight.

I commented that my friend doesn’t eat because she can’t afford his expensive restaurants tastes, as a woman in poverty, and it’s his fault she goes without. He was shocked at this, and it caused a disturbance.

My friend was outraged that I embarrassed them in front of people. AITA?

