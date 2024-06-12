When Her Friend Lost A Lot Of Weight She Ended Their Friendship, So She Got Revenge By Deleting All Her “Skinny” Tagged Photos From Social Media
by Matthew Gilligan
Notice that the headline for this story talks about an EX friend…
Well, you’re about to see why in just a minute…
Check out this story from Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page, we think you’ll get a kick out of it!
Revenge on an ex friend.
“About 15 years ago, I met a gal through mutual friends who we’ll call Wanda.
She was the center of a tight-knit group, and she was always planning parties, dinners, etc for everyone.
She was very generous and social. She and I grew very close, in part because we were both overweight and we decided to be workout buddies.
They really hit it off!
We went to the gym 4-5 days a week together, and I considered her one of my best friends.
Wanda never seemed to lose any weight, and she was noticeably frustrated when I went down a few sizes.
All bodies are different, and this just didn’t do anything for her. Without telling anyone, Wanda got lap-band surgery.
She was not proud, but I was supportive.
Wanda changed a LOT. As the pounds dropped off, she stopped working out with me.
She met some younger, thinner friends that she preferred to hang out with, and they’d shop at stores that Wanda and I had never been able to go to.
This wasn’t cool…
I was happy she’d reached her body goals, but she didn’t treat me the same. She acted disgusted by my appearance, and criticized my eating habits.
She was generally cold towards me, even though I hadn’t done anything to her.
One day, she ended the friendship out of the blue.
She only gave me tenuous reasons, but by then she was such a different person that it didn’t matter.
It got worse…
I would’ve let this go, except I learned through mutual friends that she had been bad-mouthing me for months.
Everything from how I ate too much at the dinners she’d organized to how I was jealous of her to how my clothes were (to her) laughably ugly.
Here’s where the petty revenge happened.
I had been attending her parties and dinners for years, and I had been dubbed the “unofficial” photographer.
I had taken hundreds of photos, which made up about 90% of Wanda’s tagged photos on Facebook.
Uh oh…
I deleted every photo of her post-lap band surgery.
Every photo of her from every event where she had acted better than me and talked about me behind my back? Gone.
All the other event photos were there, but she was noticeably absent from them.
The only tagged photos of her were from when she was bigger than me, at a weight where she didn’t like her body was actually a decent person.
I hope she eventually realized that being thin didn’t make her a better person, but in reality, she was probably just embarrassed that all the “good” pictures were gone.”
This is how Reddit users responded.
One person was impressed.
Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.
This individual made a good point.
This reader said this happens a lot…
And this person spoke up.
Sounds like her friend needed to be put in her place!
One can only hope she learned her lesson.
