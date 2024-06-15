Her Power Tripping Manager’s Antics Threatened Her Mental Health, So She Stepped Back And Her Life Did A 180

Dealing with a manager on a power trip is so stressful and frustrating, especially when it complicates issues in your personal life.

Taking on my Bullying Boss I enjoyed my job and my company had supported me when I had to take 3 months off 2 years ago with a serious health condition. But then I got a new boss. We’ll call her Helen. She started reprimanding people for random things. Unable to deal with Helen, my colleague Jim hands his notice in. Before he leaves, Helen makes me a technical reporting architect for BOTH customers — Jim and mine. I must point out here that my serious health condition was PTSD and a nervous breakdown. The cause was having a baby, watching my dad have a stroke , my mum being in a coma following a massive heart attack and a friend committing suicide.

She says she doesn’t believe in mental health and I should prepare to have my handover from Jim. So I ask her to check with HR whether what she’s doing is legal as it’s a change of role with no new contract. A week later she hauls me into a “stress review meeting,” which was a reprimand. One of my crimes was being “miserable.” Day after New Years Day I called in sick. I had sixteen lovely weeks off with my family, at full pay, while I prepared all my evidence to take the company to court for bullying. It never got to court.

The entire department was made redundant due to mismanagement. On top of my redundancy package I was paid for the remainder of the year plus all my holidays. I got a better paid job the day after I handed my laptop in. My new boss is absolutely lovely and my new company treats me with respect. And I can see boats and ducks from my office window 🙂 She did not lose her job. Her friend promoted her to another department where she’s universally hated and back to her old tricks.

