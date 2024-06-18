Her Sister-In-Law Kept Taking Credit For Presents She Didn’t Buy, So She Figured She’d Make Her Look Bad In Front Of Everyone

Who does this?

Swapping out gift tags to make it look like the present you give is the best?

Good grief!

But it happened friends, and this person decided they had enough and they decided to fight back!

Let’s take a look at what happened…

Attempt Gift Swapping? Get Humiliated. “Today was my nephew’s 13th birthday, and was the day I finally got back at my SIL for her antics. SIL has had a habit of swapping name tags on the gifts with her cheap, last-minute finds, since the gifts were opened when the extended guests had left.

This sounds shady…

She had been successful with a gift I sent over when I was out of town and couldn’t attend my nephew’s birthday a few years ago, and thought she might try to pull her usual trick. So, I got my neighbour in on this, gave him a box with bright yellow wrapping, and asked him to brag about how he got lucky in finding this super rare Star Wars Lego set while SIL stood near, knowing the gifts will be opened later, when he’d had left.

You know what’s coming next…

As expected, SIL decided to generously “help set up” the gifts and the decorations. I caught her eyeing the box with the yellow wrapping, and before long, she “accidentally” knocked over a few, quickly swapping the tags. After the party, nephew eagerly tore into the presents. The look on SIL face made me wish we had some reality TV cameras set up for this, when nephew opened the box with the bright yellow wrapping with her name on it, out came a few packs of cigarettes and a box of contraceptives, with a post-it note reading: “HB! You’re a man now!”. SIL was speechless, and so were the rest of the family. She tried to play it off as a “prank”, and that she wanted nephew to be prepared for adulthood. She was red as a ripe tomato the rest of the night.”

She got caught red-handed!

You reap what you sow and all of that!

