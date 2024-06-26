Her Younger Sister Gave Her A Gift, And She Opened It To Find The Toy She’d Dreamed Of Getting As A Child

Remember when you were a kid and you had that one birthday gift you really wanted but never got it?

Well, it’s never too late!

That perfect gift for a lot of little girls might have been a Barbie Dreamhouse or a My Little Pony set (depending on your vintage) or even a Bratz doll.

18-year-old TikToker @the3bimbo got her dream present a little late, but the fact is she still got it and from her 11-year-old sister.

Zoe is elated when she opens the present in the back of her mom’s car.

The caption on the clip reads: “That time my 11-year-old sister got me the toy I’ve been asking for since I was her age. (She’s the only one who ever listens.)”

Awww. How absolutely adorable is that! We all need younger siblings like this.

Zoe cries tears of happiness when she finds the gift is the Melissa & Doug Super Smile Dentist Play Set.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “This is the best present anyone has ever gotten me. Thank you.”

Zoe hugs the set and then holds it up to the camera because her mom is puzzled why this children’s present meant so much to her.

Zoe wept: “I asked everyone for this set for like five years and no one ever listened.”

We then we get a glimpse of the kindest, most thoughtful little sister ever. Aw. Well done girl!

If there’s one great message in this clip it’s never grow up too much. Keep that little child alive!

Watch the full clip here:

@th3bimb0 Im aware this version came out in 2021 but before that i wanted the wood one🖐️🙂‍↕️ #trending ♬ youre so cute – averyyyy

