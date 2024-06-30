His New Boss’s Power Trip Kept Getting Worse, So He Left The Job With A Severance Package And No One Can Fill His Shoes

When your boss is like a tyrant, it can make your day miserable, especially if you work strange hours.

But everyone has a breaking point.

Read more to see how the Target employee in this story literally took his to the bank.

“Think About if you want to be employed here” Will do boss! I worked for Target on their overnight team 10PM-6:30AM. A Specialist-Receiver position came up, dealing with vendors and specialty items, and I got it. My day involved many little tasks I would do as they came in. If it was minor, I’d get to it first thing in the morning. I had a good rapport with my boss, and I got great reviews. Then, my boss got a promotion and my new boss John was a piece of ****.

It was a tough situation that kept getting worse.

I thought I’d get to deal with the groceries first thing in the morning, but instead, he decided that my schedule was going to be changed to 4AM-12:30pm.

Unfortunately, the Specialist position was terminated and John got more power. He wanted to split my daily shift, said I wasn’t allowed overtime and he wrote me up for something that I did not do. “You need to think long and hard about how you are working, and think about if you want to be employed here in a month,” he said.

Then a lightbulb went off and they knew what to do.

I told him he was absolutely right. I told him I would be right back, I had to run to the restroom.

Instead, I went to HR and told them I’m taking severance that was available. He told me that I had to come back next week to train my replacement. I walked out of that building happier than I had been in the last three years working there. I got texts over the next few months saying that things were a nightmare since I left.

Let’s see what people are saying.

This goes for bad clients, too. Yet they never learn…

A few people had similar Target horror stories. Sounds awful.

Audacity is the right word for it. Some people are obsessed with control.

This is very true and very depressing…

I don’t understand why they don’t see the losses associated with high turnover and why they don’t seem to care.

Sometimes walking away is the best thing you can do.

And maybe the only thing for your sanity.

