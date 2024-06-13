His Nosy HOA Wouldn’t Let Him Fly His Plane In Peace, So He Threatened To Report Them For Trespassing On His Property
by Sarrah Murtaza
Why is it anyone else’s business what someone does on their own property?
The guy in this story found out the hard way when he couldn’t enjoy simple hobbies because his neighbors (and HOA) are busy bodies.
Let’s check out what happened with his HOA.
AITA for ignoring my neighbors and their HOA group?
I live in a cottage that I inherited after my grandfather passed away three years ago.
The cottage is one of the oldest homes in the area and unlike my neighbors I am not a member of the HOA. The cottage itself is a waterfront one in which I have a small grass yard that turns into a beach on the lake.
I never had a problem until recently over a seaplane and buoys. Due to having a private pilot’s license and being really fortunate, I own a Piper Super Cub on floats.
When I am not flying the plane is either tied to my dock or is pulled up onto the beach and strapped down when the weather is bad.
It sounds like a pleasant and fun activity. But some people will always find a problem with that..
A month ago I decided to make some new additions to my property, these additions were two lines of buoys at the edge of my property with signs on each.
The buoys extend 15 feet past my dock and are still technically on my property.
The signs themselves are ones that I got custom-made warning about prop wash.
He then made some changes..
I decided to add the buoys and signs because whenever I take my seaplane out there are sometimes boaters/ kayakers who will stop to watch me leave. Normally this is not an issue if they keep their distance however recently they have been getting too close for comfort.
With the addition of the buoys, I can keep a 100 X 300 ft safety rectangle. This makes it so that at the bare minimum I will always have around 100ft off of each wing of safe space.
He tried keep people at distance and that clearly wasn’t received well..
Additionally, it prevents people from cutting me off when I come to dock or park on the beach. About a week and a half ago I got a letter from the HOA.
The HOA is demanding I move my plane to a local seaplane base as well as remove my buoys and signs.
In response, I wrote them a letter explaining the reasons behind having the buoys and told them I have no intention of changing anything.
As expected..
About two days later I got an angry visitor who was an HOA member, I told her that if she or the HOA comes onto my property again they will get arrested for trespassing.
Before leaving she used some very colorful words and called me an ***hole.
Man, should we applaud him for that courageous and savage reply?
He wasn’t bothering anyone so it was completely unreasonable that the HOA asked him to move his belongings.
Let’s check out what the Reddit community had to say about it.
This person wants the guy to threaten the HOA.
This person detests the idea of an HOA.
This person simply can’t stand these kinds of HOAs.
This person thinks the guy is wrong for disturbing his neighbors with a plane.
This person knows that it is the guy’s property and he can do whatever he wishes.
I wish people would just mind their own business.
