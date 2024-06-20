HOA Asked A Woman To Take Down A Religious Decoration in Her Yard, But She Knew The Rules And Made It Even Bigger The Next Year

If an HOA is going to lay down rules, the folks involved better know what they’re talking about…

Easter Decorations. “This happened a few years ago. A few neighbors had Easter decorations out: bunnies, oversized plastic eggs, etc. One neighbor had a 3-4 foot wooden cross with a purple stole draped over it. It was quite nice looking and very tasteful. The neighbor with the cross received a letter from the homeowners association saying her decoration was violating HOA rules. She contacted the the HOA to ask which rule she was violating.

They said no holiday decorations allowed other than in December. She then checked with the other neighbors with decorations, and none of them had received a letter. She contacted the HOA again and asked for the specific clause stating “no holiday decorations”. Turns out no such clause existed. The HOA president didn’t mind the more secular decorations (bunnies, chicks, eggs, etc) but didn’t like the cross. The petty revenge: next year she had a 6 foot blow up cross.”

