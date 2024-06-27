June 26, 2024 at 10:41 pm

‘I visited my dad in the hospital!’ – Employee Mocks Her Boss When He Tells Her It’s “Abuse” Of Time Off To Care For Family Members

by Ashley Ashbee

Taking time off from work can be awkward, especially if your boss confronts you when you return.

That’s what happened to TikToker @laynemaynee.

But she didn’t let her boss make her feel bad about it. Check out her sense of humor.

“My boss just reminded me not to abuse PTO (personal time off),” she says, looking straight into the camera lens.

This seem seems like a fair request and this looks like a serious video.

“… because I’ve used five days, which I guess is a lot.”

Okay, this is clearly sarcasm to emphasize how unjust and ridiculous her boss’s point is. Good for her.

But why the sarcasm? Did she skip work to go skiing?

“One day I went to a funeral.” The audacity, Layne…

“One day I visited my dad in the hospital.” How could you?! Seriously though, I hope he’s okay.

“One day I had the flu.” That’s pure abuse of time off. Workers should infect everyone.

I bet the next time she was hungover. Right?

“And then I used two days to spend with my son,” Silly you, making time for your kid.

“Even though spring break is a week-long.”

Then Layne says, “So…” as she presses her lips together. That’s the end of the video.

Note: I’m being sarcastic, too.

Here’s what folks are saying.

Good idea. Make a record.

I found this hilarious. It would accomplish nothing, but would probably annoy him and I guess that’s the idea.

I love this. Kudos to humane and thoughtful employers!

I second this. It’s a huge red flag.

Why are so many employers like this?!

I bet they have a ping pong table at work to show how much they care about their employees (rolls eyes).

