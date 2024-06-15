Insufferable Neighbors Complain About The Truck In His Driveway, So He Replaces It With An Even Bigger One

In an ideal world, the only interaction you have with your neighbors is waving high to them whenever you see them.

But unfortunately, many of us are stuck with people who are more concerned about our side of the property line than their own!

This user was one of those people, and when his neighbors complained about their view being “blocked” by a truck in his driveway, he replaced it with an even bigger vehicle!

Check it out!

Typical jerk neighbors complain about the truck in my yard – so I replace it. . . I live in a mostly-quiet neighborhood with lots of snowbirds and weekenders because of the proximity to a lake. The year-rounders are mostly retired and people generally get along fine. A couple years ago, neighbors on one side built a new garage and driveway – moving their cars much closer to my existing forsythia hedge. I love the forsythia in the spring and basically let it grow however it likes so I can have the bright yellow flowers.

But considering their new driveway’s location, the neighbors were NOT a fan of OP’s forsythia!

Almost immediately they started complaining that the hedge blocked their view as they backed out of their driveway. In my state, neighbors have no right to a “view” extending over someone else’s property. Our supreme court has repeatedly ruled that as long as trees and bushes do not actually impinge onto the roadway, property owners have no obligation to trim for visibility. I keep a 5 foot strip mowed between my hedge and the road – perfectly reasonable in my opinion.

So with no valid complaint about the plant, they turned their attention to the rest of OP’s property…

Since they have no recourse, they instead complain to county code enforcement about anything else they can think of. My brother parked his (licensed and insured) project truck on my property a while back because he was in the process of moving and needed a spot for it while he was figuring things out. In the meantime, he was in a bad accident in another vehicle and the truck has been sitting for over a year now. The license plate recently expired – and I got a letter from the county with threats of fines if it wasn’t removed.

When his brother’s truck got moved, OP’s neighbors thought they, and their view, were in the clear…

Cue the malicious compliance: My brother decided to sell the truck for scrap and had it towed away this morning. This gave my neighbors their temporary victory as they observed from their deck – and nearly 6 inches of improved view from their driveway. At least until I moved my second vehicle – a 1960 Lincoln (which is about 2 feet longer than the truck – with current plates and insurance) into that place this afternoon! As a single person with more than one vehicle, I may get around to driving that old car at least once more before winter…

Maybe I’ll understand when I’m a homeowner, but how do you have the right to complain about what someone else does with their property? It’s blocking the tiniest part of your view? Too bad!

Reddit loved OP’s subtle revenge on his neighbors, and many shared their own stories of using a vehicle to get their revenge on neighbors.

This user suggested OP move it ever so slightly each week to keep himself free of any complaints.

Others wondered why people felt entitled to dictate what other people do with their property.

And finally, another user suggested OP add one final festive decoration to really stick it to his neighbors.

Don’t like this truck? How about an even bigger one!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.