Man’s HOA Refuses To Let Him Fly His College Team’s Flag, But When They Lie To His Face He Uses Their Own Rulebook Against Them
by Ryan McCarthy
I’m genuinely wondering at this point, do HOAs ever actually do any good for the neighborhood they rule over?
The only stories you ever hear are them abusing their power to go after their residents for the tiniest violations of their policy, while letting the important problems go unadressed!
But when this user’s HOA refused to let him fly his UGeorgia Bulldogs flag while lying to him, he found a loophole in the rule that let him fly it whenever he wanted!
Check it out!
I’ll fly my flag when I want to, Homeowners Association!
So a while back I was given a UGA Bulldogs flag and a flag pole to mount it on my porch.
Our Homeowners association (HOA) restrictions say that sports team flags can only be flown on a day in which the team is playing.
My intention was to only fly it on Saturdays when the football team was playing.
But OP said that in an honest mistake, he forgot take his team spirit down until the beginning of the week…
So I put the flag up on a Saturday the Dawgs were playing but forgot to take it down until Monday.
On Friday I get a letter from the HOA stating that I am in violation of the restriction and could be fined. Okay, fair enough, they are correct on this one.
I then noticed that the date of observation was on Wednesday. I called and said that couldn’t be true because I took it down on Monday.
Instead of admitting her mistake, she lied and said that she had seen it up on Wednesday. Now I was mad.
And once the woman had lied right to his face, OP decided to weaponize his flag against her!
I printed off a schedule of every sporting event the Bulldogs had in every sport, even club sports.
I then proceeded to fly the flag every single day there was any kind of game, match, regatta, etc., which was almost every single day.
I started getting letters stating I was in violation again. I would call on each one and explain that the water polo team had a match, or the rowing team had a regatta on those days.
After about a month or two of this back and forth, they finally gave up.
What’s crazy is OP was fully prepared to follow the rules until the HOA woman decided to be shady and lie about her own mistake!
Reddit loved him turning the HOA’s own rule book against them!
And this user agreed, saying revenge was best when it followed it’s victim’s own rules to the letter.
Many thought that OP should attend the next HOA meeting to make sure no one tries to change the flag rule.
And finally, this user was caught between his hatred of HOAs and his hatred of UGA!
Look at what you’ve started!
