Neighborhood Woman Said They Drove Too Fast And Threatened To Call The Police, So They Got Petty And Decided To Go As Slow As Possible

I might be showing my age, but I’m pretty sure I’m turning into this person…

I’m talking about the neighborhood kook who gets annoyed at cars driving too fast.

The only difference is that I haven’t said anything about it yet…

But enough about me!

Check out how this person handled a situation that will sound familiar to you.

Ask me to slow down while driving through my neighborhood? Okay! “I live in a very quiet suburban neighborhood with lots of active neighbors (joggers, bikers, dog walkers, baby strollers, kids playing ball in the streets, etc). The speed limit is 25mph, but when I see lots of foot traffic on the sidewalks, I bring it down to 15mph or even 10mph if I see a big group of kids playing in the street.

Game off…game on!

There’s this sweet group of kids who play basketball in the middle of the street eight doors down from my home. When they see cars approaching, they move to the curb and wait for the cars to pass before resuming their game. One day I was driving home from work and I saw the kids out playing, and their mother was on the front lawn talking with another adult. I slowed down to 10mph and went to the complete opposite side of the street as I crept by.

Oh boy, here we go…

A little while later she knocked on my door and complained about “how fast” I was driving and that I could have harmed her precious children. I said, “The speed limit is 25mph, and I was going 10mph. How much slower do you want me to go??” She said “I don’t care, just slow down or else I’m going to call the police! I have a doorbell camera so I can see you every time you drive by!” Okay crazy lady, whatever you say! The next day, the kids were outside playing in the street again. I slowly approached, came to a full stop, and then I took my foot off the brakes and let the car crawl at 1 mph. The kids stared at me all confused as it took me an entire minute to pass through their makeshift basketball court.

Here she goes again!

I continued to do this a few more times until one day the mother came and knocked on my car window as I was crawling by. I lowered my window and asked if there was a problem. She said “Why are you going so slow? Are you stalking my children?!?” I said “No, of course not. You demanded that I slow down, so I am!” And I rolled up my window and went on my way. She comes banging on my door again and says “Don’t get smart with me! Now you’re going TOO slow!” I said “Are you saying that going 10mph is okay now? Because if you don’t like it, you can call the police.” She huffed and crossed her arms and stomped off my porch.”

Here’s how folks reacted.

One reader had an idea…

Another person shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user chimed in.

Another reader shared a story.

This Reddit user seemed like they were impressed.

There’s one of these people in every neighborhood…

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.