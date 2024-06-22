Neighbor’s Kids Prevents Homeowner From Following HOA Rules, So Gets Revenge And Has THe Family Evicted.

HOAs — you either love ’em or hate ’em! But hey, if you’re in one — you gotta follow the rules, right?

What happens when the neighbor’s kids prevent one homeowner from maintaining their HOA conditions?

Does it get resolved by the parents or completely sidestepped?

Let’s read the Reddit post below to find out more.

AITA for getting my neighbor evicted? I live in a townhome community that has an HOA (home owners association) that enforces the rules of the community. I own my home and have been living here for about 5 years. The home next door to me is directly attached to my home and the owner rented the home out to a single mom and her two little girls. I hardly saw the mom, but the girls would be out back playing in the strip of grass that ran the length of their yard, my yard, and the home on the other side of me. While they weren’t really bothering me, I didn’t like that they would run through my yard (even though it is maintained by the HOA). It made it hard for me to have my dog outside to go to the bathroom because he would get distracted and always try and run over to the girls. And the girls would egg him on!

Wow. It’s an annoying circumstance, but surely the mother would understand?

I mentioned something to the mom, but she didn’t seem to care much about my problem and still let her girls run wild. Another instance is last year the mom let the girls plant pumpkin seeds in the yard. Well anyone who knows how pumpkins grow know that they have no boundaries and the vines started growing on my side.

Oh, man. Any homeowner knows that vines equal trouble if not tended to.

The lawn mowing company refused to mow because of the vines in the grass, so I had to weedwhack the yard myself (it is a very small patch of grass, but still I am paying for lawn service monthly). Well I reported this to the HOA, and they sent someone out to take all the vines and small pumpkins away. The mom was not happy with me, even after I explained the inconvenience it caused me.

Wait a second, this feels like the exact opposite of what should be happening.

Well fast-forward to a few days ago, I come home from work and the girls are playing on a slip ‘n slide starting from my yard and ending in their’s. I freaked out and went to the mom and said that she needed to get their things and keep her kids off my yard. She said it’s not “my yard” because it’s owned by the HOA, and I said I would contact the HOA to which she said “do your worst”.

Them’s fighting words. This sounds like it’s about to get dramatic.

I did just that and also reported it to the guy who owned the home. I found out last night that he scolded her and told her that they need to be out by the end of the month [in] May (I found out the HOA has been telling him about the other things I complained about). I feel kinda guilty that [I] put a single mom and two kids out of their home, but I feel it was justified too. So, AITA?

This is definitely a tricky situation. The homeowner has valid complaints, but did they take it too far? Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

Yikes! I understand the guilt. But you know… **** around and find out!